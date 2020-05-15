Police Seize 41 Fish Caught Illegally in Ulster County

A local fisherman is in big trouble after catching almost three and a half dozen fish illegally.

A retired police officer was fishing near the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge on May 7 when he spotted suspicious activity on a nearby boat. The former officer says he noticed a gill net being used to haul in striped bass. As the boat made its way to the Charles Rider Park Boat Launch, the retired officer called authorities to report the illegal fishing operation.

Ulster police arrived on the scene, as well as an environmental conservation police officer from the Department of Environmental Conservation. The officers interviewed the fisherman and discovered the gill net hidden inside the boat. The net contained 24 striped bass, 12 herring, three white perch, and two yellow bullheads.

NY DEC

Fishing for sport is a favorite pastime for those who live near the Hudson River, but harvesting fish with a net is prohibited by law. The illegally caught fish were seized and the net operator was ticketed for several infractions including taking fish by means other than angling, taking striped bass out of slot size, taking striped bass over the allowable limit, taking herring over the allowable limit and failing to carry a marine registry.

