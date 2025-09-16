“Large Fight” at Juvenile Detention Center Results in Arrests in Columbia County

Recently New York State Police presence was required in Columbia County following reports of a large fight. Assisting with ending fights or a conflict isn't uncommon in law enforcement but what was different about this call was where it came from. The fight in question actually took place at a local juvenile detention center and was between multiple inmates.

Inmate Fight at Brookwood

The reported fight occurred at the Brookwood Secure Facility located in the Town of Claverack, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. In the press release issued recently by the New York State Police, it was stated that a State Trooper from State Police Livingston responded to the facility at approximately 5:20p.m.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

An investigation was conducted by uniformed Members and the Livingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and that investigation showed the fight took place between three incarcerated facility inmates. Two of the three inmates were identified, one being 20-year old, Richard Avila, and the other 19-year old Malachi Simms. The third inmate was simply identified as an 18-year old male.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

While it wasn't stated specifically what the cause for the altercation was, the 18-year old inmate was injured in the fight sustaining facial lacerations and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment. Following the altercation, both Avila and Simms were placed under arrest.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Inmates New Charges

After being placed under arrest, Malachi Simms was charged with the following crimes of...

Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree, a Class C felony

Two counts of Knowingly Making or Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison in the 1st Degree, Class D felonies

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Get our free mobile app

Richard Avilla was also charged with...

Assault in the 2nd Degree, a Class D felony

Knowingly Making or Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison in the 1st Degree, a Class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Previous Stories: Nine Arrested in Drug Task Force Operation in Dutchess County

Both Simms and Avila had previously been convicted of separate Class D felonies. Afterward, both Simms and Avila were remanded to a different facility, the Columbia County Jail. Simms and Avila are next expected to be in court on September 16, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

Crossing New York State Lines With These Could Land You In Jail