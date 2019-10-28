Police Searching For Missing Fishkill Teen

Police are asking for the public's assistance in trying to locate a missing 14-year-old girl for Fishkill.

The New York State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Bethany Mitchell, 14, from the town of Fishkill.

Bethany was visiting her grandmother in the Bronx on October 26th, when she got into an argument with her mother and left the residence.

Bethany has not been seen or heard from since 11 a.m., October 26, 2019. She is a freshman at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction..

If seen, please contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case 9230243.

Bethany was last seen at 3454 Fish Avenue, apartment 2a in the Bronx.

