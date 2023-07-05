Police Say Hudson Valley Man Charged with DWI, Multiple Felonies

Police say a traffic stop early in the morning July 4th has lead to the arrest of a local man. Officials say the suspect is now facing multiple felonies, as well as a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Police also say the suspect was operating his vehicle with a suspended license at the time of the arrest.

Ulster County Man Busted in Newburgh Early July 4th

New York State Police said in a press release that they stopped the suspect's vehicle traveling on Broadway and William Street in the city of Newburgh for traffic violations. Police say the suspect is a 44-year-old man from the town of Lloyd, who's license had been suspended, and appeared to be intoxicated.

Troopers explain that they soon determined that the man was indeed impaired by alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested. While being taken into custody, Troopers located a loaded Desert Eagle .357 in the front of his pants.

State Police say he's been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree/loaded weapon, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, both felonies.

