This is certainly not something you'd expect (or want) to see as you're driving down the road. However, police are saying a man left his car in the center area on the New York State Thruway and began punching cars that were passing by. Did we also happen to mention that the alleged suspects had no clothes on when this took place? Looks like 2021 is already getting off to a bizarre beginning. Did anyone have naked bandits for their January scorecard?

News 12 says the incident happened over the weekend near Exit 15 in Airmont in Rockland County. Police say the man was already buck naked when he left his car and began striking the other vehicles. There are just a few details available as of now, but we hope when they say "hitting" or "striking" that the suspect was actually using his hands or feet when making contact with the vehicles. If not, then this story could get pretty damn weird, if it wasn't weird enough already. We'll just assume he punched the cars with his fists.

There is no indication how or why the incident transpired, but News 12 says that the man was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Airmont is a village in the town of Ramapo in Rockland. It was not mentioned in the News 12 article, or by police, if the suspect was from the nearby area or not.

This is the second occurrence in the Hudson Valley involving a naked suspect in a little over a week. Police say a naked 37 year-old man broke into a home in Ellenville the morning of December 24, only to be scared off by a 12 year-old girl who was sleeping inside. The man was arrested and charged with burglary, sexually motivated felony and endangering the welfare of child.

You hear about incidents like these occasionally where the suspect is found naked in public, and sometimes acting in a bizarre or irrational manner. Often, drug use and/or mental illness is to blame, which is why the individuals are usually quickly taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. Of course, there are others who may have had just a little too much to drink and let matters get out of hand. All we can say to those who are of sound mind, please keep your clothes on in public.