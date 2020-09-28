This has got to be one of the more bizarre stories you'll hear about in a year full of bizarre stories. Well, get ready for this. Police say a man in Pennsylvania was found naked eating flowers and grass Sunday morning. Must have been quite the party.

Fox 43 says the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was found on Route 72 in Penn Township, PA after someone called police that they saw a naked man gardening. it appears he may have been doing much more than just gardening. Police say the man was covered in crap and was also munching on leaves to go with the grass and flowers.

The unidentified man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for evaluation.

There aren't many more details, such as how the man got there, and what exactly lead to the events that transpired