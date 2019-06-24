It appears Florida Man has arrived in New York state though he may have forgetten to pack his wardrobe.

LoHud is reporting that a naked man was spotted dancing out of a Sunoco gas station in Mamaroneck in Westchester County. The strange occurrence allegedly happened the night of June 11, 2019 in front of shocked residents.

Dancing, Naked Man Arrested At Lower Hudson Valley Gas Station

A bystander recorded the incident, as police were already on sight to attempt to stop the happily prancing naked guy, only to see him attempt to drive off.

His journey didn't go very far, as police say their cruisers blocked his attempted escape. Police said they had their weapons drawn, as the still gyrating man was ordered out of his vehicle. Once the unclothed suspect exited the vehicle, you can hear him letting out a loud Ric Flair-like "Wooooo!" as he's tasered down to the ground and cuffed by police.

The man, who LoHud reports is from Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and public lewdness, and unlawful possession of marijuana, says police.