Increased Police Presence in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster This Week

It's likely that you will see more law enforcement on the roads and in public spaces throughout the Hudson Valley this week.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Saturday, warning residents that police will be out in big numbers for the most dangerous week of the year.

Robert Sullivan Townsquare Media Robert Sullivan Townsquare Media loading...

The enforcement period runs from October 25 through October 31 and includes sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols in neighborhoods filled with trick-or-treaters. The effort is to crack down on drunk drivers and those who drive recklessly, especially on Friday, when children will be out walking late at night.

“Halloween should be fun and safe for everyone,” Governor Hochul said. “There’s no excuse to drive impaired or distracted.”

Last year, officers statewide issued over 46,000 tickets and arrested 1,260 drivers for DWI during the same week. Officials say Halloween remains one of the most dangerous nights for pedestrians, especially children. Federal data shows pedestrian deaths jump 43 percent on Halloween, with nearly one-third of fatal crashes involving impaired drivers.

Robert Sullivan Townsquare Media Robert Sullivan Townsquare Media loading...

Local police are reminding residents that it’s hard to see excited kids darting across dark roads. Sheriff James Quattrone from Chautauqua County said, “It’s hard to see little ghouls and goblins if you’re speeding or driving impaired.”

Anyone celebrating can use New York’s free “Have a Plan” mobile app to find a taxi, call a sober driver, or report an impaired one.

Police across the Hudson Valley are urging those who want to party this week to plan ahead and drive sober in order to ensure everyone gets home safely this Halloween.

We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York These findings were the result of data pulled from County Health Rankings for 2021. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips