POLICE: Plane Crashes Into House in Dutchess County
BREAKING
While there aren't a lot of details right now, ABC NY is reporting that a plane crashed into a house in LaGrangeville. Officials says the accident happened at 229 South Smith Road.
More details as this story develops.
Listen to Middays With Hopkins on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
BONUS VIDEO
<!--END VIDEO CODE -