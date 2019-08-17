POLICE: Plane Crashes Into House in Dutchess County

While there aren't a lot of details right now, ABC NY is reporting that a plane crashed into a house in LaGrangeville. Officials says the accident happened at 229 South Smith Road.

More details as this story develops.

