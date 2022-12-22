You'd think if someone had two active arrest warrants out for them that they'd try to hang low? Not always. Police said they arrested a man in the Hudson Valley recently for burglary, which, once again, serves as a very good reminder to lock your doors and be aware of anything suspicious in your neighborhood.

New York State Crime Stats

247 Wall St says that there were 267,155 property crimes reported in New York in 2019, or 1,373 per 100,000 residents. That may sound high, however that number is far lower than the national rate of 2,110 property crimes per 100,000 people and is the sixth lowest rate of the 50 states.

Man in Hudson Valley Arrested For Alleged Home Break In

The Town of Ramapo Police Department said on their Facebook page that they responded to a residence for a report of a burglary December 19. Police said that they identified the suspect through an investigation and later arrested the suspect. Officials say the 27-year-old also had two active arrest warrants and 1 bench warrant issued by the Town of Ramapo Court.

The suspect is now facing a number of charges, including Burglary 2nd Degree.

Serial Burglar Strikes Goodfella

Anyone can be a victim of burglary, even the rich and famous.

Sources told PIX 11 that a serial burglar broke into actor Robert De Niro's Manhattan townhouse early Monday, around 2:30 AM. Police say the suspect took wrapped gifts that were under a Christmas tree that was downstairs and placed them into a garbage bag.

The New York Post said police had been watching the 30-year-old woman, who has at least 26 prior arrests (WPIX says 32) - including 16 this year alone for burglary and petit larceny. Police eventually busted the suspect when they followed her into the $69K a month apartment.

She was soon brought into police custody.