Police Investigation Leads to Two Drug Arrests in Poughkeepsie

Recently City of Poughkeepsie Police and the Dutchess County Drug Task Force were successful in apprehending two alleged drug dealers in the city of Poughkeepsie. The individuals in question were slapped with multiple drug charges related to possession of illegal narcotics.

These arrests continue a long string of law enforcement agencies throughout the Hudson Valley cracking down on crime and taking numerous amounts of illegal narcotics off the street.

Police Investigation of Poughkeepsie Arrests

Police in the City of Poughkeepsie had been recently investigating numerous complaints made by residents around the N Clinton and Maple Street area in Poughkeepsie. The area has also had links to multiple overdose events and deaths that have recently taken place.

Police obtained a search warrant to search the premises of one apartment located on 400 Maple Street. Following the execution of the search warrant law enforcement were able to arrest the two individuals without incident. The suspects Jon Lowe, 36 and Sarah Thomas-Marron, 31 each of Poughkeepsie were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with intent to sell.

Lowe following the arrest was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and the was remanded to Dutchess County Jail. As for Sarah Thomas-Marron, she was released on supervised probation following her arraignment.

Local Law Enforcement Hammering Down on Illegal Narcotics

In recent months, local law enforcement has been severely cracking down on illegal drugs and drug dealers in the Hudson Valley. Everyday, their is a new news regarding another arrest and another instance where police were successful in continuing to make sure out our towns and cities are as safe as possible and that's not an exaggeration.

The primary focus of these drug busts has been taking these illegal narcotics off the streets not only because they are illegal but because in many instances these drugs have been tainted with the incredibly powerful and potentially lethal drug known as Fentanyl. In many instances this drug has been mixed in with heroin and crack cocaine, increasing their potency.

As it stands, the issue of fentanyl and illegal narcotics have ravaged the Hudson Valley in recents months and years. Currently Poughkeepsie is at the top of the list in terms of overdose deaths that have occured in Dutchess County. However, not all of these incidents involved residents of Poughkeepsie. Individuals from all over Dutchess County have traveled to Poughkeepsie to acquire these illegal narcotics, including people from...

Town of East Fishkill, City of Beacon, Town of Hyde Park, Town of Lagrange, Town of Pleasant Valley and many other communities.

A lot of hard work by numerous individuals has gone into cleaning up our towns and cities in the recent months. Truth of the matter is, it's going to take a long time and probably some level of government intervention to get this mess under control.

Regardless of that though, our local law enforcement continue to do their jobs to the best of their abilities despite the massive uphill battle they currently face. In the end though we are all better off and more safe for it.

