Ongoing Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest in Liberty NY

The Hudson Valley in recent months has had more than its fair share of drug related arrests. Recent events via an ongoing investigation by the Liberty Police Department and Sullivan County DA's office led to another arrest of an individual in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics.

Get our free mobile app

Details Behind Ongoing Liberty Investigation

The investigation by Liberty Police and the Sullivan County DA's office started back in early January of this year, where numerous accounts of overdose incidents occurred throughout the area. Luckily in these instances, the lives of these individuals were saved thanks to the use of Naloxone, a drug which counteracts the effects of an opioid induced overdose.

Under Investigation follder Robert Mizerek loading...

These series of overdose events led to multiple individual investigations were opened by law enforcement agencies to determine where the source of the illegal narcotics was. This leads us to this past weekend where Liberty law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for a room at the Liberty Motel located on South Main Street, which resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Who Was it That Law Enforcement Arrested?

When police acted on their search warrant of the room at the Liberty Motel, they were successful in not only finding large amounts of illegal narcotics but also arresting a suspect. That individual was identified as Liberty resident, Gerrod Prater.

Arrest Stockbyte loading...

Initially Prater attempted to flee from police officers. In his attempt he also made an effort to dispose of some of the illegal narcotics he was in possession of. Prater was caught, arrested and subsequently charged with multiple crimes. Continuing their investigation of premises, law enforcment found approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine and 50 grams of fentanyl. Prater was also in possession of other drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

134145208 SiniÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¦ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¡a BotaÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¦ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¡ loading...

Formally, Prater was charged with four separate counts of criminal possession in the 3rd degree. In addition Prater was also charged with the attempted sale of a "controlled substance", also in the 3rd degree. Later, Prater was arraigned in Town of Liberty Court. Following arraignment, Prater was released from police custody. This release was apparently in accordance with the current bail reforms laws in the state of New York.

Check This Out: Sullivan County's Push For Support Fighting Opioid Epidemic

Liberty Police Response Following Bust and Arrest

Response from the Liberty Police Department was particularly poignant following the success of getting more dangerous narcotics off the street. The VIllage of Liberty Police Chief Steven D’Agata put it best when he stated that...

The Liberty Police Department will continue to use all available resources to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic....

82635862 moodboard loading...

Chief D'Agata also made a very important distinction when analyzing the situation as is. He pointed out that law enforcement is particularly interested in the individuals who are "merely profiting off of the pain, suffering and death of our community members". At the same time he also made it clear, that helpful pathways for treatment do exist for the individuals who are suffering because of their substance abuse issues.

This entire investigation continues a wide spread crack down by Sullivan County law enforcement which has been one of the hardest hit regions for the current opioid epidemic in all of the Hudson Valley.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides

These 5 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Arrests Per Capita While New York State doesn't top the nation, it still has its issues with illegal drugs