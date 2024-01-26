Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested in Dutchess County, New York

Police say a homicide fugitive from the South was arrested in New York this month. Offcials in Dutchess county say they were contacted that the suspect was wanted on a homicide warrant, and could be in the area.

According to extradition law of the U.S., for a person to be extradited interstate" an executive authority demand of the jurisdiction to which a person that is a fugitive from justice has fled. The requesting executive must also produce a copy of an indictment found or an affidavit made before a magistrate of any state or territory.

Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page that a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia Mississippi was arrested on a homicide warrant from the State of Mississippi.

The arrest took place January 11, though the Sheriff's Office released the information Friday.

On January 11, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says that they were contacted by authorities in Mississippi, who advised that the suspect was wanted on a homicide warrant in their jurisdiction and was possibly in the Dutchess County NY area.

Through further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau, Patrol Bureau, and Domestic Violence Unit, the suspect was then located in the Town of Pleasant Valley and taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff's Office says that the suspect has been charged in Dutchess County as a fugitive from justice, and after being processed she was arraigned before the Town of Hyde Park Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

Questions about the homicide charge itself and/or the details of that case should be directed to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi at 601-656-1414.