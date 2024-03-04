Grand Re-Opening Set For Popular Hudson Valley Farm Store

Quattro's set to reopen after temporary closure for renovations.

Loyal customers of Quattro's Farm Store in Pleasant Valley, NY can breathe a sigh of relief as the popular business is getting ready to reopen following a temporary month-long closure.

Back in January, Quattro's announced that they would be temporarily closing for a month. They reiterated that the closure would be temporary and NOT permanent, despite rumors of a permanent closing.

They planned to just close for the month of February to take care of much-needed repairs. With repairs about complete, Quattro's took to social media recently to keep their loyal customers updated and to announce the Grand Opening date for the much-beloved business.

Quattro's Announces Grand Re-opening and Customer Appreciation Weekend

Quattro's Grand Re-opening is set to take place on Friday, March 8 along with a Customer Appreciation Weekend set for the 8th and 9th with coffee, tastings, and gift certificate raffles throughout the weekend.

SAVE THE DATE: We’re getting ready! Our grand Re-opening will be on Friday, March 8th. We will be hosting our Customer Appreciation weekend March 8th & March 9th with some coffee, tastings & gift certificate raffles. We are excited to see everyone! -Quattro's Farm Store

Described on their Facebook page as a unique store offering many different products, Quattro's Farm Store is a butcher shop/grocery store/hunting supply shop all in one.

According to Eat Well Guide, Quattro's Farm has been a family-run business since 1942. Carmella Quattrociocchi ran the farm with her mother while her husband Frank ran the farm store.

They took pride in raising their birds and always offered their customers the finest quality poultry. Today, the tradition continues with the family raising the finest poultry and game meats in the Hudson Valley.

Be sure to stop in and see the renovations and enjoy the weekend grand reopening event on March 8th and 9th!

Get our free mobile app

A Tour of Pleasant Valley Six things we love about Pleasant Valley.