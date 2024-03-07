Latest Information on Fatal I-87 Accident in Woodbury

A little more than a week ago during the early morning hours of last Tuesday, the town of Woodbury, New York played the scene of a tragic accident. Calls and reports went out to law enforcement and other first responders but up until just recently, specific details had not been made public.

Just yesterday thought, the New York State Police released an updated report with more information regarding the events from the late night, early-morning incident.

Woodbury Fatal Accident Details

The initial reports by the New York State answered the majority of general that people, namely what happened and what time it happened. Approximately just minutes after 1am, during the early morning of February 27, 2024, New York State Police responded to what was described as a "serious injury crash" involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The accident occurred on the southbound side I-87, between the 15a exit to Sloatsburg and exit 16 to Harriman. The accident required a temporary closure of all lanes but would later be reopened with no traffic issues. NYSP also confirmed that the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Woodbury Fatal Accident Updated Information

Following more than a week's worth of investigative work, New York State Police have provided an update on the fatal accident, most notably providing the names of the individuals involved.

NYSP during their investigation process determined that the vehicle, a 2021 Honda CRV, was being driven by 67-year-old David L. Millman of Washington, NJ when he struck the pedestrian who was identified as 36-year-old Erika J. Gargan of Schuyler Lake, NY.

According to the updated report, Millman was driving in the center lane when he struck Gargan. Gargan suffered multiple injuries after being struck which were ruled as the cause of her death. What those injuries were specifically was not specified. Millman sustained no injuries in the event.

Currently, the incident is still being investigated by law enforcement. State Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen or may have information on the events to step forward with that information. You may do this by contacting State Police Troop F BCI at 845-344-5300.

