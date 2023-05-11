Police in Hudson Valley Save Dog From Burning Building [PIC]

You've probably seen and heard the stories of first responders running into burning buildings to save people who may be trapped inside.

But it's not just humans who need their help. Tragically, some pets get left behind when a sudden blaze overtakes a structure in just a matter of minutes, leaving little to no time for escape. But fortunately, there are those who put their own lives at risk to make sure our four-legged residents get their proper attention and care.

Officer in Westchester Saves Dog in Burning Building

The Ossining Police Department posted on their Facebook page that one of their officers "braved a heavy smoke condition in a burning building" to save a dog that was still inside. Ossining Police said that Officer DaSilva ran inside the burning building to rescue a dog named Cujo.

Here, you can see the brave officer and his new friend posing for a pic.

Police Rescue Dogs in Westchester County

The Yonkers Police department shared on their Facebook page that a pair of officers from the 3rd Precinct found a pair of lost huskies back in February. A third officer assisted with the rescue and both dogs were happily reunited with their owner.

The second case involving a found dog is even sadder.

Yonkers Police Aid discovered a young pit bull tied to a tree near Smith O’Hara Levine Park. Police said the dog may have been outside all night in freezing temperatures. Police said the dog is now in the care of Friends of Yonkers Animal Shelter, and if no one claims him in a week, he'll be put up for adoption.

So, hopefully, this case of neglect can have a happy ending.