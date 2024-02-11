Police say two people were killed after a vehicle fleeing from police hit two other vehicles.

New York State Police say the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, after the hit-and-run crash Friday night. Officials say they tried to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, when the chase first ensued.

ABC NY says the crash happened in Woodbury

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that because unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the first degree is a class D felony if you are convicted you could be sent to prison for up seven years.

Fleeing Suspects Caused Crash, Says Police

The New York State Police said in a press release that officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop late Friday at which time the vehicle failed to comply and fled.

State Police said that Park Police officer initially terminated pursuing the vehicle and observed the suspect vehicle exit the Parkway at Exit 18 heading westbound on US Route 6.

The Park Police Officer continued onto US Route 6 westbound at a reduced speed. State Police said that approximately three miles up the road, the Park Police Officer observed a three-car motor vehicle accident.

An investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle, a 2019 Infiniti, had been travelling westbound on Route 6 when it rear-ended a Toyota Sienna which was also travelling westbound. The result of this collision caused the Toyota to cross over into the eastbound lane of Route 6 where it was then struck by a 2017 Mercedes travelling eastbound.

The two individuals in the suspect vehicle fled the scene, though both suspects were later located.

State Police say two individuals in the Toyota Sienna were deceased at the scene. Another passenger in same vehicle was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The operator of the Mercedes was transported to Garnet Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

