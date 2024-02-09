Police say a New York state man is facing felonies and other charges after a Thursday afternoon crash that left another man dead. State Police say the suspect has been charged with 1st degree reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, as well as other vehicle and traffic infractions.

State Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Possible Penalties

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that you leave the scene of a crash, and the injured person dies as a result, then the charge would be a class D felony. It is punishable up to 7 years in prison and a fine of $2000-$5000 in New York state.

State Police Say Driver Caused Fatal Collison

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded in the town of Barre for a collision involving a dirt bike. Investigation determined that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by a 19-year-old man was traveling east bound on the north shoulder which is the wrong lane of travel.

State Police say the Chevrolet struck a dirt bike traveling west bound on the north shoulder head-on. The suspect continued east bound, leaving the scene, according to reports.

Two uninvolved four-wheelers were traveling with the operator, a 24-year-old man from Holley, NY. who was on the dirt bike. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. as the suspect returned to the scene without the Chevrolet, says State Police.

Troopers said they arrested the suspect on the recommendation from the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect was then transported to the county jail for arraignment/.