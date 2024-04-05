The Marshall Tucker Band Playing Hudson Valley This Summer

Southern rock legends on the lineup for 2024 Ulster County Fair.

The Marshall Tucker band led by Doug Gray is readying a Hudson Valley return this summer and classic rock fans are ready for it. Its been awhile sonce the band last played the area.

The rock band from Spartanburg, South Carolina is noted for incorporating blues, country, and jazz into an eclectic sound, the Marshall Tucker Band helped establish the Southern rock genre in the early 1970s. While the band had reached the height of its commercial success by the end of the decade, it has recorded and performed continuously under various line-ups for 50 years. Lead vocalist Doug Gray remains the only original member still active with the band.

Songs like "Can't You See", "Heard It In a Love Song", "Fire on the Mountain" and "Take The Highway" were all hit singles for The Marshall Tucker Band.

Ulster County Fair Announces 2024 Entertianment Lineup

Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, NY just announced this week exciting entertainment for this year's main stage, and in additon to the country shows, classic rock favorites The Marshall Tucker Band are part of the lineup. In addition to the live music, the fair will also have its usual fun rides and games, and of course that amazing fair food we all love!

When is The Marshall Tucker Band Playing Ulster County Fair?

The Marshall Tucker will play the Ulster County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8pm. All entertainment is free with paid admission to the fair. The Ulster County Fair has been held in New Paltz for many years and is promoted as "The Best Six Days of Summer". County run recreation areas include the Ulster County Pool in New Paltz and the Ulster Landing Park in Saugerties. The 2024 Ulster County Fair runs from Tuesday, July 30th through Sunday, August 4th. Check out the fair website here for full 2024 lineup and ticket info.

