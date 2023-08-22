Police across New York state are out more than ever, as we draw closer to Labor Day weekend.

Authorities say a suspect was seen crashing their vehicle into a sign early Sunday morning. When police tried to pull over the vehicle, the suspect allegedly had other ideas, leading police on a chase through the middle of the city.

Police say the suspect didn't get very far, however, as the chase came to an end when the driver lost control and hit a telephone pole. And according to officials, he was also issued quite a lot of tickets.

According to Bankrate, thirty-eight percent of traffic fatalities in New York state in 2022 were related to alcohol.

State Police Chase Suspect Through City of Newburgh

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Water St in the city of Newburgh in an erratic manner early Sunday.

State police say the same vehicle hit a construction sign but continued driving, as troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, State police say the suspect fled the scene, leading officials down Washington St. when the operator lost control and struck a telephone pole on Front Street.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as a 33-year-old man from the city of Newburgh. While being evaluated by troopers it was determined that the suspect was impaired by alcohol, and he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers also learned that the driver was operating with a suspended license.

State police say the suspect's blood alcohol content was .17%, which is over two times the state's legal limit.

The suspect has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd degree, and Reckless Driving.

The suspect was also issued 21 tickets, according to officials.