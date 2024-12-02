Police say they pursued a suspect on a wild high speed chase on the Taconic State Parkway Wednesday morning. The ensuing chase resulted in the suspect hitting several marked police vehicles, as well as striking pedestrian vehicles, reports offcials.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, inducing 3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and other misdemeanors, according to state police.

State and Local Police Chase Alleged Domestic Dispute Suspect On Taconic

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 27, troopers responded to assist Carmel Police Department on Interstate 84 at approximately 10:35 a.m. with a subject fleeing a domestic incident.

The suspect, identified as a 47-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, operating a rented 2024 Chevrolet Express van had allegedly struck several marked Carmel units intentionally while fleeing the domestic incident. Troopers said they caught up with the pursuit on Interstate 84, and followed the suspect vehicle onto the Taconic State Parkway southbound.

The suspect allegedly struck multiple uninvolved vehicles before exiting the parkway into F.D.R. State Park. The suspectthen drove off-road in the park despite pedestrians before returning to the Taconic traveling northbound, says police. From there, he exited onto Route 6, then Strawberry Lane and finally Oscawana Lake Road.

On Oscawana Lake Road, troopers said they initiated contact with the suspect vehicle and terminated the pursuit. The suspect was then taken into custody without any further incident.

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Putnam Valley Court on January 21, 2025.