‘Liars’ Return for Filming in Newburgh, NY Looking For Extras

The Liars are back in the Hudson Valley for 2023.

For the majority of 2021 and 2022 filming for the HBO Max reboot of Pretty Little Liars called the Hudson Valley home. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was spotted all over the mid-Hudson region through the year filming on location, but filmed mainly in Saugerties.

The cast (including Bailee Madison and Chandler Kinney) and crew were spotted at hot spots in Ulster County dining at spots like Savona's Trattoria in Kingston.

It looks like there will be more PLL sightings in the Hudson Valley in 2023.

The Pretty Little Liars Return to Summer School in Newburgh, NY

According to Deadline, back in November of 2022 Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was picked up for season 2. However, with a new season came a name change. This time around its Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Is there a location change coming along with the name change?

Nope! Hudson Valley Casting is reporting that 'Summer School' will start shooting in Newburgh and the HV region from April 2023 until July 2023.

Casting Call For Hudson Valley Locals to Play High School Students

AYRATE:

SAG-AFTRA - $187/8HRS

NON-SAG - $165/10HRS

You can submit your casting at Grant Wifley Casting online or email the following information to pll@gwcnyc.com with "Hudson Valley Film Commission" as the subject line of your email:

Name

Phone Number

SAG-AFTRA or NonSAG

Current photos

New Ballet Show Casting in Orange County

This isn't the only casting call in the area. Earlier this week the Orange County N.Y. Tourism & Film group on Facebook shared a casting call for an 'Untitled Ballet Show' created by Amy Sherman-Paladino and Daniel Palladino.

If those names sound familiar, that's probably because you have great taste in television. The Sherman-Paladino team are the creative minds behind shows like Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

They're casting young ballet dancers with real dancing experience. Check out the full casting call online.

