Small Plane Lands On New York State Thruway [PICS]

New York State Police reported that a small plane made an emergency landing on the New York State Thruway early Friday afternoon. NEWS10 reports that the twin-engine plane landed on the Thruway northbound by Exit 23 in Albany. Police told WNYT that the pilot contacted the tower and said the plane was icing up.

The Post Standard reports that the plane was in route to Bennington, Vermont.

The New York Post reports that the plane is registered to a company called S & S Aviation, which is based out of Fairfield County Airport in Winnsboro, South Carolina. State Police told NEWS10 that two lanes of traffic were closed in the area right after Noon, around 12:40.

Offcials say the plane was carrying three people, including the pilot. No injuries were reported, according to NBC News NY. An investigation into the mater is underway.

*** UPDATE: The New York State Thruway Authority says the plane has been removed from the road. ***

The emergency landing comes a week after CBS News had reported that a single-engine plane crashed on Interstate-684 near the village of Harrison in Westchester County late Thursday. The crash killed one person on board, and the other passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to NBC News

The FAA and New York State Police said that the pilot reported engine trouble about two miles from Westchester County Airport, according to The New York Post. The plane reportedly began to plummet just outside the airport.

