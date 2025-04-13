The National Transportation Safety Board says that are continuing to investigate a twin-engine plane crash that occurred Saturday. The crash happened in Columbia County shortly after noon, according to NBC News. The Federal Aviation Administration told WNYT that six people were on board the plane.

Details Emerge After Plane Crash in New York's Upper Hudson Valley

The Federal Aviation Administration told WNYT that a twin engine Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft crashed in a field near Copake in Columbia County. The crash occurred early Saturday afternoon around 12:15, according to reports.

The Times Union reports that the plane was listed as "being owned by a Massachusetts-based limited liability company", and had taken off from the Westchester County Airport. CBS News reports that data from the tracking site FlightAware indicates the plane left from Westchester just after 11:30 a.m.

The plane was in route to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, according to NBC. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says that the plane crashed in a field where it was especially muddy, making accessibility to the craft very difficult.

Investigators have not yet said what may have caused the airplane to crash.

See Also: Fatal Helicopter Crash Reported On the Hudson River in New York

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office had not previously released any details on the number of fatalities from the crash, according to WTEN. *** Update: The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that six people died in the plane crash in the Copake area, according to WNYT. ***

See Also: Door Falls Off Plane Leaving Airport in New York State