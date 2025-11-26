Nurse Arrested for Narcotics Theft From Columbia County Nursing Home

Members of the New York State Police were required up in Columbia County at an area nursing home for an incident involving the disappearance of narcotic medications for the nursing home residents. This investigation originally began a month ago at the end of October, with State Police only just recently releasing details.

Nursing Home Missing Narcotics

New York State Police back on October 27, 2025, were notified about missing narcotics at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell, located in Valatie, NY. State Troopers from the Kinderhook barracks as well as the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at SP Livingston, would then arrive on scene and began their official investigation.

The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement, and it was during that time that a suspect was identified. That suspect was an employee of the nursing home, identified as 44-year old, Kristin Jubic, of Albany, NY.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was determined that Jubic, "had unlawfully taken possession of controlled substances while working at Barnwell". It was also confirmed that Jubic is no longer an employee at Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell.

Nurse Arrest

The investigation continued leading up to November 19, 2025, when Jubic was officially placed under arrest and charged. She faces the charges of...

Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a Class E Felony

Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor

Fraud and Deceit Related to Controlled Substances, a Class A Misdemeanor

Following her arrest, Jubic was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Kinderhook Town Court on December 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

