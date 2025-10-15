Former PJ’s Restaurant in Baldwin Place Now Cadillac Grill

PJ's Restaurant was a Hudson Valley staple for live music for 35 years and it now has a new owner and name.

I have a lot of fond memories of times at PJ's Restaurant in in the Baldwin Place/Mahopac, NY area. The place was an area staple for 35 years. Jay the owner was great, and seeing bands like Sundown, Snappahead, and "The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet at PJ's was always special.

Back in August, PJ's Restaurant took to social media announcing on Facebook that PJ’s was under new ownership stating that Bobby of Muscoot Tavern would be bringing his style & experience to Baldwin Place turning PJ’s into the “Cadillac Grill".

As we look forward, we want to take a moment to thank Patti & Jay for 35 incredible years of PJ’s Restaurant. You built more than a business—you created a place that felt like home. Your dedication, heart, and hospitality made PJ’s a true local institution. We’re grateful for all the memories and meals shared.

Here’s to the next chapter—and to honoring the one that made it all possible.

See you soon!

Cadillac Grill

Cadillac Grill Now Open in Baldwin Place, NY

After some renovations, Cadillac Grill recently opened their doors. Cadillac Grill according to their new Facebook page offers fresh seafood, juicy steaks & burgers that hit the gas on flavor. Fresh flavors, bold twists, and a vibe you’ll love. Cadillac Grill is serving something new — and it’s unforgettable! #CadillacGrill #LocalEats #BestOfWestchester

No word on whether or not live music will continue on at Cadillac Grill as PJ's Restaurant did for 35 years, but many have commented on the Cadillac Grill Facebook page, hoping that the new owners will keep the music flowing. Cadillac Grill posted a video reel ahead of their grand opening last week. Take a peek inside the old PJ's Restaurant below.

