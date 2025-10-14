Family Fall Festival with Live Music Set for Lagrangeville

Music & Art Fall Festival in Lagrangeville, NY to feature rocker Richie Scarlet and blues artist Alexis P. Suter.

A big event is set to take place this Saturday, Oct. 18 featuring a "dynamic duo" of Richie Scarlet "The Emperor of Rock n Roll" and blues rocker Alexis P. Suter sharing the stage together for the first time ever.

The Hudson Valley's own Richie Scarlet has performed with Ace Frehley of Kiss, he's also played with the late Leslie West and Mountain, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, members of the Alice Cooper Group, Chubby Checker, and many others. It's always a party when the Emperor comes to town, and Lagrangeville is in for a party with The Emperor.

Alexis P. Suter is an American blues, and soul blues singer and songwriter, best known for her nomination in the 'Koko Taylor Award' category at the 33rd Blues Music Awards in 2015. She and her backing band have released six albums to date.

The Kiwanis SDC Music & Art Fall Festival is free admission and will feature live music along with a shoppers market with the best vendors and small businesses in the Hudson Valley all for charity #JazzyStrong featuring Michael D'Agostino who will open the show! Followed by The British Rock Show, The Hey Baby Band plus Richie and Alexis all star jam! Also appearing HI-FI (Richie’s new project!) with Gary Lefkowith and Russ Wilson!

Music & Art Fall Festival will take place at Limar's Farm & Nursey at 1167 Noxon Rd, Lagrangeville, NY. The event will have great food & drink available and kids activities sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Southern Dutchess County.

