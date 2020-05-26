Pizza Hut’s Got Free Pizza For 2020 Graduates

Bummed that your gradation plans got changed due to a pandemic? Well, at least you have your shot at free pizza. HV12 is reporting that Pizza Hut plans on giving out half a million free pizzas to 2020 graduates. This might not be how you pictured your graduation after years of hard work and studying, but it's something.

It's simple. All you have to do is go to Pizza Hut's website. Once there, sign up for the Hut Rewards and then get your coupon. You have until Thursday, May 28, but the offer can be redeemed through June 4.

Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter -- like graduations -- and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers' big days.

So, while you may have had move your gradations plans to your own backyard, at least the Class of 2020 can get a medium one-topping pizza.

It has become harder over the years to find a Pizza Hut throughout the Hudson Valley, however, You'd have to go to one of their Newburgh locations, Middletown, Monticello, Mohegan Lake, or Montgomery (did we miss any?) to get your pizza. Pizza Hut's last Dutchess County location closed in May 2019.

