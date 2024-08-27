Private Hudson Valley Yacht Club Quietly Celebrates 50 Years

The club with a rich history celebrated milestone anniversary this past weekend.

When looking up information about a private club, its tough to find info. I had heard from friends of a 50th anniversary celebration of Poughkeepsie's Pirate Canoe Club but friends weren't eager to give out information on an event at a private club, so promoting the event in advance was not an option for me and not needed.

Pirate Canoe Club Facebook Pirate Canoe Club Facebook loading...

I have been to the Pirate Canoe Club on a handful of occasions over the years for weddings, dinner parties, biker fundraisers, etc. Its a beautiful setting on the Poughkeepsie waterfront and although I'm not a member of the private club, I have enjoyed my times there for those special events.

Doing a Google search on the history of Poughkeepsie's Pirate Canoe club, all that I could find in addtion to an official Facebook page, which describes the club at 140 Rivercrest Road, Poughkeepsie, NY, as a private boating-social club, is a brief history on the website Mapquest of all places.

The desription on Mapquest reads, "the Pirate Canoe Club in Poughkeepsie, NY has a rich history dating back to 1907 when it was founded as the Pirate Aquatic Club on the Hudson River. Over the years, the club has evolved and grown, eventually incorporating in 1918 as the Pirate Canoe Club."

It goes on to say, "with a focus on community and outdoor recreation, the club has provided a gathering place for members to enjoy activities such as canoeing, dances, suppers, and clambakes. Through various changes and expansions, the Pirate Canoe Club continues to be a beloved institution in Poughkeepsie."

Get our free mobile app

Although the Mapquest site states that the club dates back all the way to 1907 (no way to verify the accuracy), regardless, the private club held a 50th anniversary celebration over this past weekend with a private full day event featuring live music, food and drink, along with special guests. Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imerati who was in attendance for the celebration posted to social media, congratulating the Pirate Canoe Club on 50 years.

Pirate Canoe Club It was my pleasure to kick off the 50 year celebration of theon the Town of Poughkeepsie waterfront over the weekend.

Congratulations to the Pirate Canoe Club and their team celebrating 50 years of great times on the Poughkeepsie waterfront. Here’s to another successful 50 years my friends!

Other notable people spotted at the event included New York State Senator and former Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison and former New York State Senator and and current Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino.

Look Inside a Private Ulster County Lakeside Estate that was a Former Nudist Colony It is almost impossible to find anything like it. This 164 acre estate Name Auchmoody offers a rich history and everything you could want in a lakeside home. Located in Esopus New York, a short drive from Kingston and 90 miles from New York City this ultra private estate has an interesting history as a former nudist colony and a lakeside playground. The main house, the guest house and the private 25 acre lake invite you to arrive by car, helicopter or even sea plane. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn