VFW Post Gets $500 to Help Volunteer Work for ‘Vets Who Rock’

A veterans organization that is constantly giving back to other Hudson Valley veterans is this month's Vets Who Rock winner.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock organization is the VFW Post 5519 in Pine Plains, New York.

Commander Brian Coons is proud of his fellow veterans at the Pine Plains VFW. The post commander told us that the veterans he oversees take their volunteerism very seriously. Coons says that the 5519 is comprised of veterans who are a bit younger than the typical VFW member. Because of that, the group is very active in the community, coming to the aid of others who need it.

Coons says that his post has built several ramps for the community, helping to make public spaces more accessible to veterans in wheelchairs. The active group is always ready to roll up their sleeves and volunteer for a good cause.

Because the Pine Plains chapter is located in a more rural area of the Hudson Valley, some may think it's a bit of a challenge to gather the veterans together. But although their numbers are smaller than some other VFW posts, the post remains very active and their events and programs are always well attended.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present the Pine Plains VFW Post 5519 with $500 to help continue the great work that they do for our Hudson Valley Vets Who Rock.