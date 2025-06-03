Full Lineup Announced for Movies Under the Walkway 2025 Season

Full Lineup Announced for Movies Under the Walkway 2025 Season

Some big, family-friendly movies on lineup for Upper Landing Park, Poughkeepsie.

You gotta love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and, it happens to be free to visit. I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to the Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically.

The Movies Under The Walkway Facebook page recently announced that movie nights will be back for the 2025 summer season. Four free, family-friendly movies will be shown on the big screen beneath the Walkway Over the Hudson at the Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie, this summer, presented by the Millman Harris Romano Foundation and in partnership with Dutchess County Parks and Walkway Over the Hudson. Children’s activities and fun for the whole family will precede each movie.

Movie dates and films have been announced for the 2024 season on Saturday evenings once a month from June through August. Park opens at 7:30pm. Movies begin at sundown. Sunshine only. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Food available for purchase on site. Here's the lineup:

June 26th: Moana 2

July 12th: Paddington in Peru

July 26th: Despicable Me 4

August 9th: Minecraft Movie

Keep an eye out for updates at the Movies Under The Walkway Facebook page for info and updates here.

