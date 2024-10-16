Petition Demands Hudson Valley Restaurant Stop Serving New Menu

Some Hudson Valley customers are unhappy with the changes taking place at their favorite restaurant.

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus is credited with saying "The only constant in life is change". While it's true that everything evolves, it's also a given that not everyone will be happy about it.

When changes are made to something people really love, it can cause panic, sadness or in the case of a beloved Hudson Valley restaurant, strongly worded Facebook posts and a petition.

Popular Hudson Valley Burger Restaurant Makes Controversial Menu Change

Three years ago, owner Jeremy Robinson-Leon made the revolutionary idea to launch a burger restaurant that exclusively serves Impossible Burgers, which uses plant-based ingredients to mimic the taste, texture and juiciness of a hamburger. Moonburger now has three locations in Kingston, Poughkeepsie and New Paltz. Recently, the restaurant opened its first location outside the Hudson Valley in Brooklyn, New York.

While vegetarians and vegans instantly flocked to Moonburger for its meat-free offerings, carnivores also became loyal customers after learning that the burgers were just as delicious as the animal-based ones they were used to.

Last week, Moonburger announced that it was celebrating its third anniversary by adding a new burger to its menu. Unlike its other offerings, this burger would be made with beef. Let's just say that some people were not pleased.

Customers "Outraged" Over New Menu

Moonburger's social media has been flooded with angry comments from vegans and vegetarians who are unhappy with the decision to add beef to the menu. A petition to remove the new burger has even been launched online by Mary Schnuck who claims to be a longtime patron and supporter of Moonburger.

According to the petition, Schnuck says that many customers feel betrayed by the restaurant's decision to add meat to the menu

Not so long ago, Moonburger was a vegetarian haven, founded and firmly rooted in a commitment to promote ethical and earth-friendly food choices. We rejoice in all restaurants that provide for vegetarians and vegans, but Moonburger was a pioneer, a beacon of light in a largely carnivorous food landscape.

New Moonburger Offering Explained

In a lengthy Facebook post, Robinson-Leon explained why he made the decision to give customers a beef option at Moonburger. The restaurant owner says there has been an increase in demand for real meat burgers and he wanted to give customers the "best possible meat". The restaurant will now serve patties made from premium New York meat from family farms in Seneca Falls alongside their Impossible Burger options.

A second grill has been added to each location to ensure that strict vegans will not be served burgers that have touched any meat. Robinson-Leon told us that that 70% of the restaurant's customers are meat eaters, so the choice was a no-brainer.

Everyone is welcome at Moonburger. Whether you're vegan, vegetarian or meat eater... or anywhere in between. Our team is working hard to offer really great options and hospitality for everyone. We're going to keep doing everything we can to make the greatest impact at every point.

Moonburger has reportedly served more than six thousand customers since the new burger was released. Robinson-Leon says the response has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, the restaurant has recorded its biggest sales ever over the past five days, which is saying something from a restaurant that famously shut down traffic on Route 9 during its Poughkeepsie grand opening.

