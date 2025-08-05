Comedian Pete Davidson Performing Two Shows in Hudson Valley

Pete Davidson will be performing a pair of area shows before heading to Perth in September.

Comedian, actor, and writer Pete Davidson was born in Staten Island, New York. His father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter, died responding to the September 11 attacks—an event that profoundly shaped Pete’s life and comedic voice. He tried stand-up at just 16 in a Staten Island bowling alley, eventually dropping out of college to pursue comedy full time.

He began his career in the early 2010s with minor guest roles on Brooklyn-Nine, Friends of the People, Guy Code, and Wild 'n' Out, and before being hired as cast member on Saturday Night Live which he starred in for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022.

Following his rise to prominence on SNL, Davidson starred in and executive produced the comedy film in 2019, and co-wrote and starred in the 2020 semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film The King of Staten Island, and the Peacock series Bupkis (2023). He continued acting in films such as 2021's The Suicide Squad ), along with Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Meet Cute (both 2022). Davidson has also released three comedy specials: Pete Davidson: SMD (2016), Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (2020), and Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli (2024).

Pete Davidson Playing Levity Live

Pete Davidson will perform two nights at West Nyack at 4210 Palisades Center Dr A - 401, West Nyack, NY on Monday, Aug. 11 and Tuesday, 12. Both shows at 7:30pm. The Monday night show is sold out, tickets are still available for Tuesday night. These are the only area shows Davison appears to be doing before heading to Perth, Australia in September. Get tickets and info here.

Pete Davidson hits Levity Live West Nyack August 11 and 12.

The 11th is already sold out—grab your tickets for the 12th while you still can. LevityLive.com/Nyack Tickets at

