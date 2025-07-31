Famous Actor Based Out of Millbrook Reportedly Dating Pamela Anderson

Rumors are flying about a possible new power couple in the area.

There's a hot new rumor out there involving Pamela Anderson dating another famous actor with local ties to the Hudson Valley Area.

New York Post reports that Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are reportedly dating after striking up chemistry while filming “The Naked Gun.”

Their “budding romance is in the early stages,” a source told People about the actress, 58, and the 73-year-old action star. The insider claimed that Anderson and Neeson are “enjoying each other’s company,” noting, “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

Liam Neeson is a Northern Irish actor known for his deep voice, commanding presence, and versatility across film genres. He gained early acclaim for roles in Schindler's List (1993), Michael Collins (1996), and Les Misérables (1998). In the 2000s, he became widely recognized for action roles, particularly as Bryan Mills in the Taken series. Neeson has also appeared in major franchises like Star Wars and Batman Begins, and he is respected for both dramatic and action performances.

Liam Neeson, along with the late actress Natasha Richardson, purchased a sprawling 37-acre estate just outside Millbrook, NY in 1994, shortly before their marriage. The property features amenities like a swimming pool, tennis court, formal courtyard, and library-style interiors.

In 2024 (per some reports), Neeson is said to own Middale Castle, a 200‑acre estate in the Millbrook area, originally built in 1927 and heavily renovated to modern luxury standards. The castle spans approximately 34,000 sq ft, with 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, an indoor infinity pool, a 5,000‑bottle wine cellar, a 13‑seat media room, athletic facilities, and extensive guest/staff quarters. Neeson has been reported to spend most of his time in Millbrook, making it his primary residence in recent years.

