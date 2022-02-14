Pet-Eating Predator Roaming Around Hudson Valley Neighborhood

A predator that can take down a deer and won't think twice about going after your housepet has been seen roaming around a local neighborhood.

Right now it's mating season. Because the wild animals that live around the Hudson Valley still don't have their own version of Tinder, they're left to roam around the area looking for just the right mate. As a result, there's been an uptick in sightings of foxes, coyotes and other animals that usually stay out of sight.

One particular predator has spooked homeowners in the Wappingers Falls area, as well as many other neighborhoods around the Hudson Valley. Recently, homeowners have spotted several bobcats in the area. Also known as the red lynx, bobcats are ferocious predators and have no problem pouncing on other animals that are much larger than they are.

Photos taken this week show a bobcat quietly walking through the yard of a Wappingers Falls resident a few miles from Route 9. According to the homeowner, they first noticed large footprints in the snow and wondered if they belonged to a bobcat.

Their suspicions were confirmed when the animal was picked up by a neighbor's video out his kitchen window. The bobcat was spotted walking right through the yard.

While bobcats usually don't bother with humans, they have been known to aggressively attack unsupervised pets as well as chickens and rabbits. Bobcats can grow as large as 40 pounds and take down animals that are much larger than they are. The predators have been known to attack and kill bigger animals, such as deer, and then return later to feed on it.

The home range of bobcats is usually around 10 square miles but can be larger in some circumstances. Marked by its own urine scent, the bobcat's home turf usually has a main den and several other hideouts such as hollowed-out trees and rock pilings. During the mating season, females are known to roam further in search of a male, appearing in many places where she wouldn't have previously been noticed.

This is most likely why there have been more bobcat sightings throughout the region over the past few weeks.

If you see a bobcat on your property, it's suggested that you keep a close eye on pets and small children.

