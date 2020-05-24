Person Allegedly Drove Go-Kart Over Three Times the Legal Limit

You don't have to be driving a car or boat to get a DWI. One young man is finding out the hard way. And while this didn't happen in New York, this could apply just about anywhere. Take notice.

The London CTV is reporting that a 21 year-old man is being charged with driving a go-kart while under the influence. Police say he was stopped around midnight Saturday. Officials say the young man wasn't wearing a regular motorcycle helmet, and instead, a cowboy hat. Yeehaw!

Police say after being pulled over for speeding and having no lights on, the suspect had more than three times the legal limit for alcohol in his system.

