Peach Hill Park Poughkeepsie, NY, Where You’ll Find the 159-Acres?

There are many parks and hiking areas in and around the area of Poughkeepsie, NY. There is a park that people were recently talking about, and I realized I had no idea where it was. When I asked others, they pretty much told me that I probably drive past it once a month or so.

So where is this Peach Hill Park in Poughkeepsie NY? What are a few things that they have there in the park?

Where is this 159-acre park hiding in plain sight in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Where is it? The entrance to Peach Hill Park is at 32 Edgewood Drive in Poughkeepsie, NY. It is located easily next to Salt Point Turnpike. The park is open every day from dawn to dusk. According to their website, there are more than 3.5 miles of hiking trails, and it is dog friendly (just leave your dog on the leash).

How can you get involved in Peach Hill Park in Poughkeepsie, NY?

You can get involved in many ways! You can hike, visit, volunteer or even participate in some of their events. The next event that will be taking place at Peach Hill Park is a 5K which you can run or walk on June 3. The cost to register for that event is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. For more information about this park or how to volunteer, click here.

