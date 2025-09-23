Bear Caught On Video Casually Strolling Through Hudson Valley Neighborhood

There's been no shortage of bear sightings in the Hudson Valley as of late.

Just last week, we reported about a driver filming a surprising bear sighting in Wappingers Falls where a bear was seen in someone's yard, where their was concerns about children being around. In the video, a man could be seen pulling up in front of the residence upon seeing the giant bear, and yelling "F**K!" LOL Quite the reaction, but understandable as you never expect to stumble upon a bear when casually driving through a residential neighborhood.

Bear sightings in the Hudson Valley are nothing unusual. In 2019, Hudson Valley Post covered the story of multiple bears showing up at a residents in Pine Plains. That same year, "Monsey the Bear" became a local celebrity in Rockland County as a large crowd gathered to check him out.

In 2022, Hudson Valley Schools Cancelled Activities After Bear Sightings on Campus at SUNY New Paltz (Ulster County) and Monroe-Woodbury Schools (Orange County). There was also the story out of a Bear Breaking Down a Door to get into a Dutchess County Home. The incident occurred in Dover Plains. NYS DEC has in the past put out warnings for Hudson Valley Campsites and Backyard BBQ's to watch out for bears.

Get our free mobile app

Meghan Lomiento (Avezzano), owner of Meghan Ave Salon in Pawling, NY recently shared a video on her personal Facebook page taken by her friend Kathy. Meghan tells us that the bear was spotted on Wednesday, Sept. 17 around 6:30pm by Kathy. It walked behind the house across the street then came out from the other side of the house and walked onto Spring Street. Then walked down the middle of the road and into another neighbors driveway. You can hear Kathy in the video shout, "Oh My God! That's a Giant F**KING Bear!" (See video below).

Bear on Campus at SUNY New Paltz NY On Thursday (June 23, 2022) this unassuming good-size black bear wandered onto campus and decided to climb a tree. The SUNY New Paltz Police along with the NYS DEC Police monitored the situation on-site. They were able to encourage the campus visitor to return home without incident. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

Bear Destroys Vehicle in Search of Food This is why you don't leave food anywhere bears can smell it. Even in your car. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams