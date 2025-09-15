A stunned driver had quite the reaction when spotting the big bear in Wappingers Falls, NY.

Bear sightings in the Hudson Valley are nothing unusual. In 2019, Hudson Valley Post covered the story of multiple bears showing up at a residents in Pine Plains. That same year, "Monsey the Bear" became a local celebrity in Rockland County as a large crowd gathered to check him out.

In 2022, Hudson Valley Schools Cancelled Activities After Bear Sightings on Campus at SUNY New Paltz (Ulster County) and Monroe-Woodbury Schools (Orange County). There was also the story out of a Bear Breaking Down a Door to get into a Dutchess County Home. The incident occurred in Dover Plains. NYS DEC has in the past put out warnings for Hudson Valley Campsites and Backyard BBQ's to watch out for bears.

A Wappingers Falls resident sent us a message along with a video a man driving up in his car as he spots a giant bear in the yard of someone's home. It was this past Saturday afternoon in the town of Wappingers. We were told that a family lives at the place where the bear was and their was concern about young kids being there with the bear just wandering around. He said luckily there was nobody outside and that a call to the state police saw zero results. They wouldn't do anything about it according to the source.

In the video, a man could be seen pulling up in front of the residence upon seeing the giant bear, and yelling "F**K!" LOL Quite the reaction, but understandable as you never expect to stumble upon a bear when casually driving through a residential neighborhood.

