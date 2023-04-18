U.S. Army Drops In On Popular Hudson Valley Cafe For Lunch

Not something you see every day, but it was a much-welcomed hero's visit here in the Hudson Valley.

It was announced back in December that Paula Young was closing Paula's Public House on New Hackensack Rd in Poughkeepsie after 7 years to concentrate on the Paula's Runway Cafe located in Wappingers Fall, NY at Hudson Valley Regional Airport (Dutchess County Airport).

Paula's Runway Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a full bar and offers takeout and delivery. They also feature live music regularly. There was a nice surprise over the past weekend at the cafe according to a social media posting on Paula's Runway Cafe Facebook page.

The U.S. Army dropped in for lunch, for lunch and had nothing but great things to say about the establishment's staff and of course, food. Quite an awesome sight seeing the massive Chinook helicopter on the runway next to the cafe!

Rave Reviews from U.S. Army

The Army seemed to enjoy their lunch at Paula's Runway Cafe over the weekend and even posted to social media about their great experience.

Jonathon Rios with the U.S. Army raved about the "perfect weather, awesome people, and great food" and thanked the staff for their support. Also hinting that they could expect more, future visits from the Army.

U.S. Army Aircraft pilot Chris Dahl talked about the great service and staff and concurred with Jonathon Rios about expecting more visits from the Army over the summer.

It was great to see so much support from Hudson Valley area residents on the social media posting with over 250 positive reactions and all the "Thank You for Your Service" postings, including Stew Sancton from Newburgh who called the men and women "Heroes" and thanked them for their dedicated service.

