DC Sports/DC Golf/Duces Grill Make Exciting Expansion Announcement

New DC on the Green spot is set to open soon.

Exciting things are happening for Dan Pizzarelli and his DC group. The family-owned entertainment opened the DC Sports mini-golf course in Wappingers Falls in 2016, taking over the spot formerly occupied by Fun Central. The spot also has a popular outdoor volleyball/beach area complete with sand that has hosted bands for outdoor summer fun in recent years.

DC Golf in Poughkeepsie opened in 2012, located next door to The Chance, offers an indoor golf center with PGA Tour Simulators where you can compete in leagues with friends and co-workers, and play 18 holes in an hour.

Duces Grill at DC Golf

Duces Grill (Poughkeepsie's best-kept secret) is located inside DC Golf in Poughkeepsie. It opened 3 years ago. If heading out for some food and drinks with friends, and looking for a good time, this place is a must-try in the area. The place offers burgers, wings and apps along with the largest selection of whiskeys and bourbons in the Hudson Valley.

I've been to Duces for trivia nights and for live music. During the Pandemic and COVID, Duces was a regular stop for takeout food and beverages, as we wanted to help support the local business, along with many of the other area establishments.

DC on the Green Opening Soon

Dan Pizzarelli took to social media recently to announce that the DC brand will bring food and beverages to Casperkill Golf Course in Poughkeepsie at the end of April. It will be called DC on the Green.