Party City Returns to NY for Limited Time Halloween Pop-Up

Party City announced it was closing all its stores back in Dec. 2024 ending nearly 40 years in business.

Party City was a large American chain of party supply stores that sold everything from balloons and costumes and tableware. Founded in 1986, the company grew to become the largest retailer of its kind but faced significant financial struggles in recent years.

The company announced the immediate closure of all operations in December 2024 after struggling with financial challenges, including high debt, competition from online retailers, and the impacts of the pandemic. All remaining stores in New York were part of this mass shutdown.

Party City is Alive in NYC

WHAT:

The ultimate Halloween shopping destination has popped up in Union Square with a limited time pop-up store packed with everything you need to make this Halloween unforgettable. From spooky to spectacular, the Party City Union Square pop-up features costumes, decor, wigs, makeup, balloons, and party essentials for every celebration.

Whether you are haunting a rooftop party, trick or treating through the Village, or decking out your apartment in full spooky style, Party City has you covered with the biggest selection of Halloween must haves right in the heart of Manhattan and on PartyCity.com.



WHEN:

Now Open through Halloween



Store Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday–Saturday: 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM



WHERE:

Party City Halloween Pop-Up

One Union Square West, New York, NY

WHY:

Party City is bringing the fun and the frights back to New York City. With the best selection of costumes, decor, and accessories, this pop-up is your one stop destination for celebrating Halloween.



SHOP ONLINE:

Can’t make it to Union Square? Browse and shop online at PartyCity.com where the whole party can be delivered on-demand with DoorDash!

