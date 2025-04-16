Summer is Right Around the Corner

The weather is getting warmer and time spent outside is starting to increase around the Hudson Valley. A lot of sports are starting up again, fishing is getting good, and many are just enjoying the warmth of the sun again.

With so many parks and scenic spots to enjoy in our area, it’s easy to overlook the hard work that goes into keeping these outdoor spaces clean, safe, and beautiful. The Town of Poughkeepsie is no exception, with over 20 parks that need upkeep, the Parks and Recreation Department is there to make sure all of them are clean, safe, and accessible to all.

Important Role

The Town of Poughkeepsie Parks and Recreation Department plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for residents by offering diverse recreational opportunities. In addition, they work to maintain public parks, and foster community engagement. As the summer season approaches, the department is diligently preparing to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone who decides to get outside.

This week on In Touch, we spoke with Nate Smith, the Director of the TOP Parks and Recreation Department, about the programs they offer the public, as well as the work he and his team put in all year round.

"There's a whole lot of prep that goes into getting the facilities ready for the season. We work all year round, but winter is when we do a lot of planning and programming for the following Spring and Summer. Baseball, softball and other sports are starting up soon, so we've been out there working to get them ready for folks to enjoy," Nate Smith explained.

Core Responsibilities of the Parks and Recreation Department

The department oversees more than 20 town parks, providing maintenance, supervision, and planning to ensure these spaces remain safe and welcoming. Additionally, it coordinates special events, manages recreational programs, and operates the Senior Center, catering to a wide range of community interests and needs.

Summer 2025 Preparations-

Kamp Kool Summer Day Camp

Designed for children who have completed kindergarten through 12 years old, Kamp Kool offers six themed one-week sessions from July 7 to August 15. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, nature exploration, and group games, providing a fun and educational summer experience.

Music at Greenvale Park

The department is organizing a series of musical performances at Greenvale Park, bringing live entertainment to the community. These events aim to foster community spirit and provide enjoyable experiences for attendees.

Summer Job Opportunities

To support the increased demand for recreational services during the summer, the department is offering various seasonal employment opportunities. These positions provide valuable work experience and contribute to the smooth operation of summer programs.

Little Free Libraries

In an effort to promote literacy and community engagement, the department has established Little Free Libraries throughout the town. These small, publicly accessible book exchanges encourage reading and sharing among residents.

Community Events and Collaborations

The Town of Poughkeepsie collaborates with Dutchess County to host events at Bowdoin Park, such as the "Music on the River" summer concert series. These events feature live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, fostering a sense of community and providing entertainment for all ages.

New this year for residents, The Town of Poughkeepsie is gearing up for the first ever Community Day! May 10th from 2-6 pm at Bowdoin Park.

DON'T MISS

Live Performances from Local musicians, Bag Pipers, and entertainers

Community Engagement: Meet local organizations, enjoy outdoor activities, and connect with neighbors.

Touch A Truck: Courtesy of the Town of Poughkeepsie Departments of Transportation, Police and Recreation Departments and the Arlington Fire Department

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department: Fingerprint Station and Child Seat Installation

Town of Poughkeepsie Parks and Recreation Website

Contact Information

For more details on programs, events, or to register, visit the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department website.

For inquiries, you can reach the department at (845) 485-3628.