Is there anybody here? Hello? A paranormal investigator received a painful lesson in personal safety after falling through the roof of an abandoned train station. In fact, the New York Post says the old train station hadn't been in service for 42 years, and the investigator and her partner did not have permission to be there. But, while a rather odd story like this may encourage some to want to joke, this woman from New York state is very lucky to still be alive.

Buffalo News says the accident happened late Saturday night at the the Central Terminal. The train station has long become a popular attraction for fans of the paranormal, and was even featured on the popular TV series Ghost Hunters. Police say the woman ended up falling anywhere from 15 to 20 feet and suffered multiple injuries. The 35-year-old woman from Kenmore, NY was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

It isn't quite clear who or what the ghost busting duo were investigating at the time of the occurrence. Officials have not released too may other details at this time. As of now, police say they haven't filed any trespassing changes.

Ghost hunting and paranormal tours have become a popular attraction, especially in an area like the Hudson Valley and New York state that hold many years of history. Some local attractions that have caught the attention of those seeking the supernatural include; the Shanley Hotel, the old Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, Mohonk Mountain House, the old Hudson River Psych Center, and the Beekman Arms Hotel. And that's just to name a few.

