Ghost Hunting Season Returns to the Hudson Valley

It's hunting season and we're not talking about deer, turkeys, or any other kind of Hudson Valley game.

We're talking about ghosts.

We know the Hudson Valley is home to some pretty creepy places. We've heard all the stories about Sleepy Hollow, Smalley's Inn, and the old Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie.

Over the last few years, stories have made the rounds regarding the spooky occurrences at the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, which is now the Orange County Sports Club.

The alleged hauntings include things like full-body apparitions, shadow figures and hair-pulling. Shows like Travel Channels Ghost Nation have visited the site to investigate in the past.

This time, the investigation is up to you.

Ghost Hunt USA is returning to the Hudson Valley and hosting a handful of ghost hunts at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility. This weekend May 14th and 15th you'll be able to enter the property for an overnight ghost hunt with a professional ghost hunting team.

The $149 experience will include the following, according to the Ghost Hunt USA website:

Exclusive Access to the most haunted areas of this location.

Psychic Medium Vigil* (if psychic present).

Group Vigils With Experienced Investigators.

Lone Vigils.

Use of our equipment which includes, trigger objects and EMF Readers.

Free time to explore this location and to undertake your very own private vigils.

Unlimited Refreshments, Including Coffee, Bottled Water and Soda.

Selection of snacks.

Do you have what it takes to make it through an actual ghost hunt? Personally, at the first sight of a shadow figure or the sound of footsteps, I'd be gone.

Ghost Hunt USA will be making several visits back to the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility with weekends open from May until November of 2021. Book your stay, if you dare, through the Ghost Hunt USA website.

7 Creepy, Paranormal Hot Spots in the Hudson Valley Have you ever gotten a chill when walking by these "haunted" Hudson Valley locations? It was probably a ghost.

4 of The Craziest Hudson Valley Bigfoot Stories of 2020