Escape To Nostalgia: Full Weekend Of Horror Films In Hudson Valley

Horror Thon weekend event set for Middletown, NY.

Who doesn't love a good horror movie festival!? I remember as a kid watching movies like Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street movies, at a very young age, and getting in trouble with my parents when they found I watched them LOL. It was usually at the next-door neighbor's house when we would watch these horror classics. I also recall seeing The Exorcist and having nightmares for years!

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Halloween" - Red Carpet Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images loading...

Personally, I am a huge fan of Michael Myers and the Halloween movie franchise. In fact, I've seen every Halloween film from Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers all the way through 2018's Halloween in theaters. The first 3 Halloween films I saw either on VHS tape or network television. I even used to dress up in costume as Michael Myers, sometimes just for fun.

The Paramount Theatre is a historic theater located at 17 South Street in Middletown, NY. It was built in 1929 in an Art Deco style, a twin to the Paramount Theater in Peekskill, across the Hudson River. It was included in the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. The Downtown Landmark is a notable cornerstone of Middletown’s growing downtown entertainment destinations. The 1100 seat theatre has the finest acoustics north of Carnegie Hall, and serves audiences of all ages and artistic interests.

2024 Horror Thon at Paramount Theatre of Middletown

A huge weekend event is set to start off spooky season with your favorite horror films on the big screen. You may not know about this event but you should. Horror Thon has a lineup of classic horror films spanning nearly 50 years from the 30's (Dracula) to the 80's (Friday the 13th). The event takes place Oct. 25th through 27th. Tickets are $7 per movie or $30 for a weekend pass.

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures loading...

Among the highlights of movies being shown are Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Wickerman, Friday the 13th, Christine, and many more. Get the full line up and movie details here. Purchase tickets through the venue website. Be sure to check out the lobby display before the movies by special guest Haunted Barn.

