Popular Hudson Valley Brewery Introduces New Opera Themed Beer

Aspire Brewing announces unique collaboration with one of the most prestigious opera venues in the world.

Aspire Brewing is one of the newest breweries in the Hudson Valley that is quickly becming a favorite among beer lovers in the area. Aspire Brewing in Middletown, NY, is a craft brewery known for its innovative and diverse range of beers.

Founded with a passion for quality brewing, it focuses on using fresh, local ingredients to create unique flavors. The brewery offers a cozy taproom atmosphere where visitors can sample their rotating selection of beers, including IPAs, stouts, and seasonal brews. Aspire Brewing often hosts events and live music, making it a popular spot for both locals and visitors looking to enjoy a relaxed craft beer experience.

The 30,000 sq. ft. brewery, restaurant, and entertainment facility features self-pour tap wall, Beer Hall featuring over 40 craft taps, full kitchen with elevated pub menu options, axe throwing, indoor cornhole, and state-of-the-art golf simulators.

Introducing OPA! Opera Perfetto Ale

Aspire Brewing recenlty announced a collaboration between Met Opera Chorus bass Richard Carlos Pearson, Patina Restaurant Group, and Aspire Brewing. OPA! Opera Perfetto Ale made its debut on opeing night at the Met. The Metropolitan Opera House, commonly known as the Met, is one of the most prestigious opera venues in the world, located at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The Met opened in 1966, it is renowned for its outstanding productions, featuring a blend of classic operas and contemporary works, performed by some of the world's leading artists and conductors. The venue boasts exceptional acoustics and a large stage that accommodates elaborate sets and performances.

When visiting the Metropolitian Opera House, be sure to pick up a can of OPA! with a portion of the proceeds from every can sold going directly to supporting various musical education programs, helping future generations find their voice. Check out the Aspire Brewing website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Don't miss Oktoberfest at Aspire Brewing

Oktoberfest at Aspire Brewing is this Saturday, Oct. 19! Enjoy traditional German food, games including stein hoisting and hammerschlagen, and tons of beer including guest breweries all under the big tent. Admission is free, but upgrade to VIP and receive a beer and a food ticket, swag bag, and VIP only beer line. Get more info here.

