Over the Moon’s Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser

Wishing you had plans for Memorial Day weekend but you don't? Want to get outside but you don't know where to go? Over the Moon Enrichment Center on Boniface Drive in Pine Bush is having their Annual Spring Cleaning Yard Sale Fundraiser this Saturday, May 25, from 9 am - 4 pm.

Over the Moon will be selling their gently used items and items donated by families to raise funds for the upkeep of the school and special learning opportunities for the students. The yard sale will feature school furniture, school toys, household items, children's toys and items, clothing and outdoor items. There will also be fun crafts and activities for the children and tours of the school for those who are interested in registering.

The Over the Moon Yard Sale Fundraiser is free and is conveniently held during the Town of Crawford Town Wide Yard Sale. For more information, visit the event facebook page.

