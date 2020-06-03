Outdoor Dining Returns With Phase Two of Reopening

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted during phase two of reopening.

Originally restaurants were going have to wait until phase three of reopening, but now they can offer outdoor dining once their region enters phase two.

Restaurants in the seven regions that have entered phase two, the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York can reopen for outdoor dining June 4.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

Governor Cuomo said:

COVID-19 is still a real threat and we're still battling it. I know it's not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society, but thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.

