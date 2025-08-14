O’Toole’s Harley-Davidson Hosting Huge Valley of the Mountains Party

Party will feature live music, free food and drink at weekend event.

O'Toole’s Harley‑Davidson® is located at 4 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro, NY, and has been a trusted name in the Hudson Valley motorcycle scene for nearly 40 years. Since 2008, under the ownership of Tom “Digs” Verdiglione and Dan Tandy—longtime friends and passionate Harley riders—the dealership has upheld a "Our Word is Our Bond" philosophy, putting integrity and community first.

They offer a wide selection of new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, especially touring, sport, cruiser, and trike models—including 2024 and 2025 releases like Street Glide®, Road Glide®, and CVO™ variants. You’ll also find a range of certified pre-owned motorcycles, ensuring quality options for various budgets. Their onsite MotorClothes department supplies riding gear and branded apparel—perfect for riders and fans alike.

Valley of the Mountains at O'Toole's Harley Davidson Aug. 14 thru 16

The H-D Demo truck is rollin' in for the Monticello, NY HOG Rally! Join us during the Valley to the Mountains HOG Rally to experience the full lineup of 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles. O'Toole's H-D will be hosting self-guided test rides all three days.

As a thank you to all those who made the journey to Sullivan County to enjoy our beautiful mountain roads, O'Toole's Harley-Davidson is sending off the rally with a big party. Live music from Iron Cobra (a local favorite in the riding community). Free food & drinks along side of fun and raffles. The party takes place this Saturday, Aug. 14 from 12pm to 4pm.

Iron Cobra is a Hudson Valley New York-based cover band specializing in arena rock and other classic rock hits, known for their high-energy shows and elaborate light and laser displays. They play a variety of music from bands like Van Halen, Motley Crue, and Kiss. The band features Paul LaScola on guitar and vocals, Chris Scaduto on bass and backing vocals, and Chris Meyer on drums. Iron Cobra has been performing for 18 years and is known for their portable light and laser show that includes fog and haze.

